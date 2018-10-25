Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday said that parliament was deliberately being reduced to a barren house during the short tenure of the present government where unparliamentarily language and insults were exchanged.

“The government continues to take important and strategic decisions without a debate or parliament being informed,” said Pakistan People’s party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani in a statement.

“Parliament has neither been taken into confidence on the US Secretary of State’s visit and the subsequent meeting of the Foreign Minister with him, nor has it been taken into confidence on the conditions agreed (by Pakistan) with Financial Action Task Force,” he said, adding parliament has not been taken into confidence on the visit of the two teams of FATF which have expressed dissatisfaction over the implementation of those conditions.

Prior to and after the first visit of prime minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, parliament had demanded that the house should be taken into confidence regarding the proposed bailout package and the construction of proposed oil refinery in or near Gwadar in total disregard to Article 172 of the Constitution, he further said.

“It is demanded that parliament be taken into confidence on the recently concluded financial arrangements between the Government of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” he said. Rabbani said that the government should lay the terms and conditions of such financial arrangements before the parliament. In case these terms and conditions are of sensitive nature, then either an in-camera joint sitting of the parliament should be summoned or each house separately can be summoned in-camera, he said. He concluded that these agreements would have strategic repercussions for Pakistan and the region.