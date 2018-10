Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his government was fully committed to ending polio in the country. In his message on World Polio Day, the prime minister expressed confidence that the goal of polio eradication would be achieved to ensure health of the country's children. "I am confident, together with our people, we will achieve a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.