KAMALIA - MNA Riaz Fatima said that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was not only aimed at the welfare of the homeless people but also creating job opportunities for thousands of workers. He stated that it was a unique project of its nature that will benefit the people with lower income. “The government will provide land while the remaining work will be done by the private sector,” he said. He added, “Currently, we lack resources but we will show the people that we keep our promises.” He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had skills of bringing the nation out of crises.