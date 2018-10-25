Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar chaired a meeting on account of non-payment of dues by the government to the media houses.

The meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan decided that the federal government will verify the claims of media houses and will suggest a roadmap for release of dues to the media houses within a period of four weeks.

The three provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the meeting, conceded that payments due will be resolved within four weeks subject to verification of claims.

The meeting was held at Supreme Court building which was attended by federal ministers for finance, information, broadcasting and heritage, Sindh information minister, federal finance secretary, federal information secretary, Sindh and Punjab information secretaries. Chairman Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) and members of its executive body also attended the meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, chief justice told the participants that the session was being conducted in the backdrop of salary issue of media personnel who had not been paid by their owners and they were being deprived of their jobs.

It is pertinent to mention here that longstanding issue of working journalists invited the top court’s attention following the request of Tayyab Baloch, President Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS), which is an elected body of Supreme Court reporters.

“Most of the media houses are trying to shut their business on account of nonpayment of dues by the federal as well as provincial governments,” the press statement issued from the office of top court’s spokesperson said.

The press statement further added that this issue was connected with survival and sustenance of the media workers, right to life which was a fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan.

The meeting deliberated upon problems and discussed in detail different ways and means to resolve the issue.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also chaired another meeting regarding publicity campaign of donations to Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund. The meeting was attended by governor State Bank of Pakistan, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), CEO Media Logic Company and officers of Supreme Court.

The meeting discussed the media strategy for publicity campaign in respect of donations made to Diamir Bhasha & Mohmand Dams Fund.

The meeting was informed that donations were being received by State Bank of Pakistan from people of Pakistan as well as overseas Pakistanis through different modes i.e. banks, credit card / debit cards, wire transfer system, etc. via website of State Bank of Pakistan, which is fully secure.

The meeting underlined the need to explore new possible avenues to remove hiccups and hindrances, if any, so as to facilitate donors.

The Media Logic Company gave a detailed presentation to the meeting to raise funds and to target expats for donations. For that purpose, services of digital websites will be hired to raise the funds for this cause.

According to the top court’s website, so far Rs6.8986 billion has been collected as donation.

Meanwhile, Secretary Aviation Muhammad Saqib Aziz called on chief justice and presented a cheque over Rs.2.2 million as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.