LAHORE - The federal and provincial governments should take immediate steps to ensure safe working conditions in transport, mines, chemical, construction, textile industries etc to save the innocent citizens and workers from fatal and non fatal accidents and occupational diseases occurring very now and then.

This demand was raised in a large meeting of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd.) held at Lahore at National Bank of Pakistan Employees Union Hall, Lahore.

Speaking at this occasion, Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, demanded to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister that they should immediately intervene to freeze the prices of essential commodities of daily use of common citizen and working class to prevent rise of price hike and raise national assets by taxing the elite including politicians, major capitalists, traders and feudal lords and get remitted their foreign deposits in the banks to tackle resources shortage.

The meeting was also addressed by Akbar Ali Khan, additional secretary, Osama Tariq, secretary, Niaz Khan, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Muhammad Ilyas, Saeed Gujjar, Ch Muhammad Anwar Railways, Hassan Muhammad Rana, Ch Muhammad Fayyaz, Salahud Din Ayubi and other representatives. By another resolution, the house welcomed the statement of the Prime Minister to get prevented theft of electricity and demanded to him to provide security to the electricity field staff alike Railways against lawless elements and demanded the federal and provincial governments to raise the wages and pension of the workers engaged in industry & trade and not to privatize Utility Store Corporation but raise its productivity by appointing professional and honest management and demanded to ensure the safety of their employment and payment of their salaries regularly.