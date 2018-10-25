Share:

Syed Hamzah Saleem Gilani, a senior officer of the Information Group, has assumed charge as Director General (DG) Public Relations, Press Information Department (PID) Lahore. According to a press release of the PID issued on Wednesday, Syed Hamzah Gilani has a vast experience in the field of publicity and worked in the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in the past besides, serving at the PID Lahore. Syed Hamzah Saleem Gilani has replaced Sohail Ali Khan who has been posted as DG Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad. Also, the Punjab Government promoted an officer to grade 19 and transferred several officers on Wednesday. As per the notification, MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Abdul Qayyum was granted 15 days and director Afzal Ahmed was assigned charge of his seat. Study leave of 730 days for OSD Rashid Irshad was also approved. Colonies secretary Khalid Mehmood was promoted to grade 19 and directed to continue on the current position. Director General Sports Nadeem Sarwar was given additional charge of the DG Archeology. Additional Commissioner Consolidation Lahore Aftab Ahmed was given 10 days ex-Pakistan leave. Moreover, 19 days leave for Joint Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Yawar Mehdi was also granted.–Staff Reporter/APP