ABBOTTABAD - Chief of Tehrik-e-Sooba Hazara Baba Haider Zaman Wednesday passed away in Islamabad at the age of 84 where he was admitted to a private hospital from a few days.

His dead body was sent to his native town Diwal Manal where his funeral prayer would be offered in both Abbottabad in the morning and in his native town in afternoon, family sources said.

Thousands of his followers have started arriving in the hometown of the deceased to pay him tribute.

During 1977, Baba Haider Zaman was also jailed for the movement of the restoration of democracy, he also played a vital role in anti-PML-N movements and contested elections against Nawaz Sharif from NA-16 Abbottabad in 1990 and 1993.

During his political career, Baba Haider Zaman started Hazara province movement, served as provincial minister, remained Nazim Abbottabad and Chairman District Council Abbottabad.