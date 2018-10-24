Share:

Islamabad-Health experts have urged the government to introduce a proper public health policy to control the spread of seasonal diseases especially influenza which has become a threat to the citizens especially kids in the current weather condition. “The awareness campaigns regarding flu vaccination are necessary and the government must initiate efforts to educate citizens about consequences of influenza virus on their health, and the preventive measures which they can adopt and the remedies and proper medications”, said Dr Mubashir who is a General Physician at Maroof International Hospital. Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said, a lot of patients are suffering from serious health consequences due to influenza virus; therefore, its vaccination is a must for the children, adults and even elderly people to prevent their health from deteriorating any further. He said a lot of people believe in the myth that influenza vaccination will create a health. “Flu vaccine is made from an activated form of influenza virus and virus component cannot cause any element of disease. Even, pregnant women can take this vaccination and it is totally safe”, he observed. School kids are more prone to suffer from influenza so their parents should take it seriously and ensure that their kids are properly treated before sending them to school, to avoid the spread of this viral infection which can attack other kids having less immunity, he said. More than 50 percent disease can be controlled with the help of vaccination however rest of it can be cured by wearing warm clothes, avoiding cold beverages and by drinking soups and fresh juices, he advised. Dr Mubashir informed that in Pakistan there are three local manufacturing companies of influenza vaccination identified as Novartis Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Aventis which are providing vaccination between Rs600 to Rs800, however private hospitals are providing imported influenza vaccination costing Rs15, 000 which is not affordable for a common man. He said influenza virus is seasonal and its outbreak in Pakistan is mostly caused by the H1N1 virus. We need to adopt effective measures to prevent risks and complication which can lead to death in some cases.

National Institute of Health (NIH) should play a leading role in creating awareness programmes regarding influenza, he suggested. General Physician, Islamabad Diagnostic Center, Dr Rizwan Uppal said we can protect ourselves from this disease by adopting small methodologies like proper hand washing, avoiding physical contact with anyone affected by this virus, disposing tissue papers properly after sneezing ,coughing and cleaning hands especially in big gatherings. Dr Uppal said awareness from NIH is required at large to deal with this virus which is not forthcoming so far.

There is a lack of awareness among the citizens about the role of immunization in Pakistan. He said influenza vaccination is essential for the citizens especially children and elderly people and those having asthma and allergies with the advent of winter season every year as the DNA of the virus changes every year. Dr Afzaal Qureshi, who is a General Physician and is running his own clinic at I-10 sector recommended that proper research on influenza virus should be conducted so that vaccination can be introduced accordingly, private hospitals are minting money from the citizens by charging Rs10, 000 up to Rs15, 000 for influenza vaccination terming it as an ‘imported vaccine’ which is not affordable for a common man.