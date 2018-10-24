Share:

Islamabad-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to repatriate the official of Quality Assurance (QA) to the Arid Agriculture University (AAU), who allegedly had proposed to halt around 80 percent programs of the university, The Nation learned on Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed was working on deputation from Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR) to Higher Education Commission (HEC) from January 2018.

The services of Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed were given to HEC as Advisor QA for a period of one year. However the university earlier this month had urged the HEC to repatriate its official.

The documents available with The Nation confirmed the repatriation of the official.

“Consequent upon request of Vice Chancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR) and subsequent approval of the competent authority of HEC, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, and Advisor (QA) (BPS-21) is going to be repatriated from HEC, Islamabad to his parent department viz. PMAS AAUR. All concerned are requested to issue “No Demand Certificate” immediately in favour of the officer of outstanding dues,” said the letter.

HEC and PMAS AAUR have locked horns after the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the earlier department had recommended the university to halt and stop nearly 80percent of its research program.

However, the university had refused to accept the QAA report of HEC claiming the report was released late and university in the meantime had improved the quality standards of its program.

Sources informed the university administration in its meeting had decided to continue the maximum number programs against the recommendations of HEC and decided to repatriate its own official from the HEC.

Sources said that HEC was earlier reluctant to release the official but later it had remained with no other option after the university administration demanded it back. The university had urged HEC that Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed’s services are required back in the university for academic purposes.

The university in its letter written to HEC said “His (Prof Riaz Ahmed) services are required back to the university on urgent basis. I would like to allude attention of your good self that Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed being Quality Control of the University has to look after the academic affairs and its functions promptly and effectively, thereby it is requested that he may be repatriated to the university with immediate effect enabling the university to address the points as indicated by the HEC, said the letter written by acting VC AAU, Prof. Dr Sarwat Mirza.

The HEC is regulating 192 universities of the countries; the body itself has filled a number of top management positions on ad-hoc basis by hiring individuals from universities on deputation or awarding contract to officials.

Some of the vacant posts at HEC include Member Academics , Member HRD Advisor for finance, monitoring and evaluation, planning and development on the slot of permanent DGs the department of Quality Assurance Division (QAD), audit, Information Technology (IT), Human Resource Management (HRM), sports, media and publications, monitoring and evaluation. The post of Managing Director QAA is also vacant.

Acting VC PMAS AAUR Dr. Sarwat Mirza said that Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed’s deputation period at HEC was almost going to end and the university had required his services.

He said that the decision of repatriation of the official has not been taken in the revenge of preparing QAA report in HEC regarding halting of the university programs.