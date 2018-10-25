Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to promote cultural activities across the province. The Horse and Cattle Show will resume, while celebs will be made brand ambassadors in the Clean & Green Pakistan campaign and the chief minister started consultations with the cultural committee for the purpose.

The decisions were made during a meeting with a delegation led by Yousaf Salahuddin that called on the chief minister on Wednesday.

The visitors presented different proposals for the promotion of cultural activities in Punjab to the CM. The chief minister assured them of all-out support, saying: “The Punjab government will provide all kind of assistance for promotion of art and culture and the artists will be given their due rights.”

He said that different opportunities will be provided to the artists from the southern part of the province. “The role of information and culture department is pivotal for promotion of cultural activities and arts councils will be made fully active to achieve the goal,” Buzdar concluded.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, spokesman to chief minister Dr Shahbaz Gill, women lawmakers and noted personalities including Amjad Islam Amjad, Syed Noor, Shan, Munazza Hashmi, Wasih Chaudhry, Jan Rambo, Shahida Mini, Humaira Arshad, Anjuman Begum were also present on the occasion.

In his separate meetings with lawmakers from DGK and Sargodha, Buzdar said that process of consultations with the assembly members will continued.

He added market committees, peace committees, zakat committees and development committees will be reconstituted and assembly members will be given representation in these bodiess. The assembly members will be given their full rights by the government.

The chief minister also announced to name Nicholson Road after Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan and directed that immediate steps be taken in this regard. He said that law and order situation of every district will be improved including DGK.

He directed to initiate indiscriminate action against the criminals. The chief minister said that he is well aware of the public problems at Arazi centers and that is why, number of such centrEs will be increased.

Similarly, public problems relating to land record management system will be fixed and 20 mobile vans will be provided soon. The chief minister said that he will visit different districts and divisions to review the situation.