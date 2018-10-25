Share:

ISLAMABAD - The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 will be kicked off from November 27 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zobaida Jalal visited Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) on Wednesday where she was given briefing about the role of DEPO and ongoing preparations for International Defence Exhibition and Seminar 2018 (IDEAS 2018)

The minister was informed that due to these initiatives the response of exhibitors and delegates for IDEAS 2018 is very much encouraging.

DEPO authorities briefed about the initiative of promoting Public- Private Partnership in defence production and to achieve this objective organized first of its kind. Similarly to bring all stakeholders at one platform DEPO organized international seminars to highlight and solve the problems faced by the private sector.

After the briefing she visited state of the art DEPO display centre and appreciated the quality and specifications of Pakistan’s defence products show cased in the display centre.

Minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the successful conduct of IDEAS 2018 which is aimed for further promoting Pakistani products at international level. She also appreciated the initiative of Public- Private Partnership and assured her full support in bridging the gap between public and private sectors.

IDEAS 2018, being the most strategically important event of the region, will once again bring together all the industry's players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations. The 4 days of the Show are exclusively for trade visitors and high official defence delegates.