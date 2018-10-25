Share:

LAHORE : Infinix, TRANSSION Holdings online smartphone brand, has proven once again its commitment to bringing the most cutting-edge technology and stylishly designed mobile devices to consumers with the introduction of its latest device NOTE 5 Stylus. Partnering with Google, NOTE 5 Stylus is yet another Android One smartphone with intelligent software experience and is available on Goto from October 12th 2018 at a price of Rs 32,999.

“At Infinix, our mission is to keep innovating and integrate the most advanced technology and trends into our products. That’s why we partnered with Google once again to launch NOTE 5 Stylus. With the NOTE 5 Stylus, consumers will experience the latest technologies, such as capturing stunning photos with the 16MP AI low-light selfie camera and 16MP AI rear camera, showing their creativity with the amazing XPen.

We are confident that the NOTE 5 Stylus will bring consumers intelligent smartphone experience to a whole new level and allow them to stay ahead of the crowd,” said President Assistant, TRANSSION Holdings and Managing Director, TRANSSION Pakistan, Willy Cui.