ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau’s key witness Wajid Zia has said that Joint Investigation Team on Panama Papers did not write any letter to Jable Ali Free Zone Authority to get testified copy of the Capital FZE's trademarks.

The hearing of Flagship investment reference resumed at NAB Accountability Court on Wednesday against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris while making cross-questioning with NAB witness Wajid Zia in Flagship investment reference exchanged pleasing remarks with each other. Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik presided over the hearing while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not appear before the Accountability Court due to security concerns. The Accountability Court also approved the petition to grant exemption to Nawaz Sharif from today's hearing.

Wajid Zia, while responding to the queries of the defence, stated that in the Avenfield Properties Reference, he could not understand the motives of the Defense counsel but after going through the Avenfield Properties Reference he has become used to comprehend stance of Khawaja Harris minutely. On this Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris replied to Wajid Zia that if he had appeared in any other case so consecutively as a witness he must be given him the title of the witness of stock.

NAB witness Wajid Zia informed the Accountability Court that Panama JIT team members tasked to visit Dubai for getting testified copy of the Capital FZE's trademarks.

On return from Dubai, JIT members stated that JAFZA was conveyed verbally to give trading license, said Wajid Zia, adding that JIT also did not seek information about owner of Capital FZE, director, secretary and the signing authority. The JIT team also did not get the relevant documents to testify and confirm when Capital FZE was constituted.

Wajid Zia also informed the Accountability Court that Gornica International testified that all the documents being provided to JIT were original; however the JIT did take any member of Gornica to investigate formally in this connection.

Later the hearing adjourned for Thursday(October 25, 2018).