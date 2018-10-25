Share:

SARGODHA - PPP central leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that all the policies of the present government had failed and its promises proved to be false.

Talking to media, he said that the government could not use the remittances given by Saudi Arabia and it must be deposited to banks. He said Imran Khan should apologise to the public on his false promises. He said that no agenda had so far been set for the proposed all parties conference. He added that incumbent government faced failure at all fronts and those promised to provide homes for the masses were going to snatch their roofs. Meanwhile, PPP office-bearers and Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegations also met him.