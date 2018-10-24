Share:

LOS ANGELES-Katie Holmes has signed on to star in the horror sequel ‘The Boy 2’.

The 39-year-old actress will replace Lauren Cohan in the lead role for the sequel to the 2016 movie, with William Brent Bell returning to direct the Stacey Menear-written film.

Lakeshore Entertainment’s Tom Rosenberg - who will serve as a producer of the movie - explained: ‘’Following the success of ‘The Boy’, we are thrilled to be working on the next chapter of this chilling Brahms story with Stacey and William. We are also delighted to be continuing our relationship with STX, on this, our third partnership.’’

Tom, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid will produce the project alongside Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee, and production is scheduled to begin in Victoria, Canada, on January 14.

Meanwhile, Katie - who has a 12-year-old daughter called Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - previously discussed the challenge of balancing her work life with her responsibilities as a parent.

The Hollywood star explained that while she’s committed to her career, her daughter remains her top priority.

She said: ‘’My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now.

‘’It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.’’