LAHORE: Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) here on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to emphasize sugar mills to start crushing season. Kisan Board Lahore president Mian Rasheed and Kisan Board Pakistan Secretary General Chaudhry Shaukat raised the demand while addressing a farmers convention. The government should ensure timely start of the crushing season so that wheat cultivation could also be started in time, they added. It is pertinent to mention here that the government had already announced to start crushing season by November 15 and the provincial governments had been asked to enforce the given deadline in this regard.–APP