Share:

KARACHI - Following directives of City Mayor Wasim Akhtar, the anti encroachments department of the KMC took action in different areas of the city and removed encroachments from pavements and roadsides. The mayor said that this was being done on the orders of the Supreme Court and therefore no encroachment will be allowed on footpaths and other places.

He said the operation will continue till end of all encroachments.

The staff of the anti-encroachments department of KMC under the supervision of its Director Bashir Siddiqui took action in Nazimabad Block-K, University Road Block-11, Mehran Town, Godam Chorangi, Empress Market Saddar and Millat Park Nazimabad. They removed all patharas, shops, cabins, stalls, sugarcane juice machines and other stuff from footpaths and roadsides. The removed stuff was seized.

The concerned commissioners and other officers were also present during this action against encroachments. Four people were arrested in Saddar for resisting the anti encroachments drive in this area.

The anti-encroachment staff demolished all shops built on footpaths and also razed the walls erected in front of the shops. Shades of the shops which exceeded the boundary were also removed by the staff in this operation.