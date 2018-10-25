Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday dismissed as not maintainable a petition challenging arrest of former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif by the NAB authorities in Ashiana Housing Scheme Scam.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu passed the order on petition moved by Pakistan Lawyers’ Foundation.

The bench held that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner did not have locus standi to move it. Senior Lawyer AK Dogar argued that the NAB’s act of taking a man into its custody before completion of inquiry against him was against Article 10-A of the Constitution. He said free and fair trial was the right of every accused but the NAB chairman denied this right to Shehbaz Sharif. He termed the arrest of Shehbaz an open violation of law.

He asked the court to declare that section 24 of the NAB ordinance allowing chairman of the bureau to arrest an accused during investigation/inquiry as inconsistent with fundamental rights enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution. He further asked the court to set aside the order for arrest of the opposition leader issued by the NAB chairman and release him on bail.