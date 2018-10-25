Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday extended till Nov 14 protective bails earlier granted to former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique for their alleged role in Paragon City scam.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the order on petition moved by both Khwaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Salman Rafiq, and restrained the NAB authorities from arresting them.

During the proceedings, both brothers appeared before the court along with their lawyers. They said that they joined the investigation and submitted the all the record to the NAB officials but the apprehension was that they would be arrested.

The lawyers of the petitioner told the court that their clients had nothing to do with Paragon City, adding that they were neither the business partners nor shareholders in the project.

They said that their clients had only received 10 plots against their own land they had given to the project. They said the details of the 10 plots had been shown in their tax returns.

The counsels argued that despite providing all the details to NAB, the petitioners were summoned by NAB under a malafide intention.

They also said that khwaja brothers ‘have no nexus with the Ashiyana Scheme’, but Khwaja Saad Rafiq was issued notice against which he appeared before the court.

The counsels said in 2001, former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf had initiated a NAB inquiry against the family, but nothing was found after which NAB had to drop the inquiry in 2007.

However, NAB counsel said that three cases had been pending against Khwaja Saad Rafiq and one case against his brother Khawaja Salman Rafiq. On it, the counsel of Saad said that NAB official summoned people in different case and arrest in other case.

After hearing the parties, the court extended till Nov 14 the protective bail earlier given to Khwaja brothers and barred the NAB authorities from arresting them.