LAHORE : The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently started a series of workshops and mini-courses in collaboration with the recently established National Agriculture Robotics Lab (NCRA) and the Centre of Water Informatics (WIT).

The workshop events, which were held in collaboration with LUMS Department of Electrical Engineering, were funded by the German Academic Exchange (DAAD) along with Competitive International Grants won from Global IEEE Control Systems Society Outreach Fund. Over 600 participants joined in from across Pakistan.