Rawalpindi-A 22-year old man was shot dead by a gang of robbers in Wah Cannt while an armed clash between two groups left one dead and two others injured in Sadiqabad, informed official sources on Wednesday.

Police inspected the crime scenes and collected evidences besides launching investigation into the incidents, sources said.

According to sources, a gang of three robbers carrying weapons stormed into a house located at Shadman Town, within limits of Police Station Wah Cannt. The female owner of the house had phoned her husband Ikhtiar Ali, who is posted in Frontier Constabulary in Quetta, and informed about the presence of robbers at home. The woman’s husband called his brother Jamil and nephew Karamat Ali, who both lived a few yards away from the house. The duo rushed towards the house of Ikhtiar and tried to catch the fleeing robbers when one of the culprits opened firing at them. As a result, Karamat died on the spot after a bullet hit him in the chest. The robbers managed to escape the scene after looting Rs 20,000 cash, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Wah Cannt Shujat Ali Babar, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of crime saying he along with experts of Homicide Investigation Unit are inspecting crime scene to collect evidences. He said robbers mugged cash from house. He said case was lodged against the robbers while further investigation was on.

Meanwhile, an armed clash broke between two groups in area of Sadiqabad over parking issue of a Tonga leaving one man dead and injured two others critically. Rescue 1122 rushed the victims to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

According to sources, a man belonging to Lambardar family had parked a Tonga along with road, where the member of other groups used to park rickshaws. On this, a verbal clash occurred between the Tonga owner and four rickshaw drivers that resulted in torture on Tonga owner by the second party. The victim went home and came back with other family members with weapons and started firing on the opponent party. As a result, three persons named Riaz Butt, Rehman and another man sustained bullet injuries. Later, Rehman died in the hospital, sources said.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area. Till the filing this news, the police were investigating the murder case.

On the other hand, Taxila and Hassanabdal police, following the instructions of Regional Police Officer, have accelerated action against the drug peddlers and dacoits.

Taxila police during a crackdown against drug peddlers and bootleggers held three men and recovered 60 litres liquor from their possession.

Similarly, a team of Hassanabdal Police, led by SHO Syed Hamid Kazmi, busted a dacoit gang by arresting four members. The police have recovered two stolen vehicles, Rs 3.3 million cash and gold ornaments from the possession of detained dacoits. Case was registered against the dacoits. RPO hailed services of police officials.