Lahore-The television actor and host, Mani following a severe backlash on a controversial Instagram post on Wednesday clarified that specific post was a ‘mistake’ made by his PR person.

The actor took on Twitter to clarified his position, he wrote, “I would like to inform all my followers that I am not very much active on social media and was not aware that any such picture is posted on my Instagram. Would like to apologise on behalf of my PR guy who posted it by mistake. Please do help us improve in all aspects of life.” Mani was slammed on social media as he mocked the founder of the #MeToo movement in a controversial Instagram post.

The fans and followers of the actor criticised him for mocking and showing disrespect towards women. On the Mani’s post, several schooled him what the #MeToo movement is all about, while others condemned him for expressing such ‘disgusting viewpoint’. Following the backlash, the TV host deleted the post from his Instagram page.