ISLAMABAD:- Newly-appointed Chairman PM Task Force on Sports, Ehsan Mani, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, failed to attend the first-ever meeting at Pakistan Sports Board on Wednesday. Inter Provincial Coordination Secretary Jameil Ahmed along with PSB DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed Khan, DDG Technical and Training Muhammad Azam Dar and the entire PSB staff was ordered to remain seated till the Task Force Chairman arrives at 4:00pm but to the utter disappointment of IPC Secretary and others, Mani never turned up for the meeting.–Staff Reporter