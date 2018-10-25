Share:

SIALKOT - A minor girl and a boy were kidnapped and sexually molested here on Wednesday.

A seven-year-old gild was raped by a vagabond perpetrator in village Chak Saada-Sialkot. He kidnapped the girl from the street and took her to nearby fields where he raped her. On listening to her hue and cry, some people gathered there and the accused fled away.

The victim was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. On the report of victim’s father, the Saddar police registered a case with no arrest in this regard.

Likewise, two accused forcibly molested a student of Government Primary School’s after kidnapping him. Umer (8) was going to his school when accused Qasid and Ali forcibly kidnapped hi and took him to a nearby place.

The accused molested him criminally and fled away after leaving him in critical condition. The child was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Excise and Taxation Department has brought 3000 property owners under the tax net with the target to get an additional income of Rs60 million annually in the region.

E&T officials said that 3,000 owners of the residential and commercial properties had made changes in their properties due to which they have been brought under the tax net after a fresh survey conducted in Gujranwala Division.

The officials added that the E&T teams were going door-to-door to check the recent changes, if any, made by the owners in their residential and commercial properties in the region. They hoped that more property owners would also be brought under the tax net after the fresh ongoing survey.