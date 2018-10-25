Share:

OKARA - A murder accused released on bail was kidnapped by rivals and the his family feared that he might have been killed. According to sources, Sharif Zakir Hussain, resident of Fatehpur got a murder case registered against Ansar Abbas, son of Muhammad Younus. After remaining in jail for four months, Ansar was released on bail about 18 days ago. Notwithstanding his release, Saleem Abbas, Bashir Ahmad, Zakir Hussain, Jafar, Zia and their two accomplices kidnapped Ansar from the village.