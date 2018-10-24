Share:

Islamabad-Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has welcomed the World Economic Forum’s nine-point improvement in Pakistan’s corruption ranking and termed it a good omen for Pakistan.

He said the placement of country at 107th from out of a total of 140 is very encouraging and honour for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. He said that NAB is strictly pursuing the ‘Accountability for All’ policy across the board as per the law.

The Chairman also expressed satisfaction over decrease in corruption incidences from 102 in 2017 to 99 in the current year in 2018. He said that NAB’s foremost priority is to eradicate corruption by utilising all resources in order to make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

He said NAB believes in nabbing corrupt elements without caring about their position or status on the basis of solid evidence as per the law.

He said that besides the World Economic Forum, the Gallup and Gilani recent survey in which 59 per cent people have shown their confidence in NAB performance. This testifies the people’s confidence and trust over NAB’s performance by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy across the board.