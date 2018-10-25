Share:

ISLAMABAD - Superb batting from Nehal Mansoor and sensational al-round performance by youngster Ali Imran helped PTV demolished mighty Wapda by 76 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One Day 2018-19 Pool-B match played here at Maghazar Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Wapda skipper Salman Butt won the toss on bright sunny day and opted to bowl first, but his decision failed to give desired results as openers Ali Imran and Nehal Mansoor rattled Wapda bowling with some scintillating batting display. Ali was particularly highly severe and was punishing the Wapda bowlers at will. After providing 87 runs opening stand, Ali tried to come down the track to hit the ball out of the park but he was brilliantly stumped by Kamran AKaml but not before scoring 46 runs studded with 7 boundaries and one six. After his departure, Nehal not only kept one end intact but also scored quick runs and made his first List A century as he remained unbeaten after scoring swashbuckling 133. He hit 13 boundaries and 3 sixes while Hassan Mohsin made 58. PTV posted massive 307 for the loss of 5 wickets in 50 overs.

Ali Imran after contributing with the willow was also in devastating form with the leather as he produced some magical deliveries to get rid of Salman Butt, Taimoor, Mansoor Amjed and Zahid Mansoor while he was also involved in two run outs. Ali captured his career best figures of 4 for 30 in 6 overs while M Irfan Junior also chipped in with 2 for 44. M Ikhlaq made 77, Zahid Mansoor 52 and M Abubakar 26.

At Pindi Stadium: Multan Region beat Rawalpindi Region by 29 runs on D/L method. Batting first, Rawalpindi posted massive 372-9 wickets thanks to centuries by both openers, Mukhtar Ahmed, who made 155 and Zeeshan Malik, who contributed 118. Ali Usman took 2 for 55, Saddam Afridi 2 for 70 and Ghulam Rehan 2 for 71. Multan Region were 314-4 wickets with Zeeshan Ashraf hitting unbeaten 166. Asif Ali took 2 for 58.

In Pool-A match played at Diamond Ground: SSGCL hammered sorry ZTBL by 5 wickets. Batting first, ZTBL were bowled out for 141. Ali Nasir made 23. Usama Mir captured 4 for 44. Muhammad Amir took 2 for 20 and Zia-ul-Haq 2 for 56. SSGCL reached target for the loss of 5 wickets in 21.1 overs. Awais Zia made 62. M Ali took 2 for 52 and M Umair 2 for 73.

AT KRL Stadium: SNGPL beat KRL by 4 runs on D/L method. SNGPL were all out for made 238 in 49.5 overs. Khurram Shahzad made 49 and Imran Khalid 47. Noman Ali took 3 for 40, Shayan Sheikh 3 for 50 and Sameen Gul 2 for 35. KRL could score 207 for the loss of 7 wickets in 46 overs. Abdul Rehman Muzammil made 59. Yasir Shah took 3 for 47 and Musa Khan 2 for 53.