SIALKOT - Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Ms Sewa Lamsal has asked the Sialkot exporters to come forward and explore the trade markets of her country to promote business relations between the two countries.

Addressing a meeting of the exporters at the auditorium of Surgical Instruments Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), she said that her country was very keen to enhance the bilateral trade ties besides finding out trade, tourism and business opportunities and setting up several joint ventures in different fields in Pakistan.

The Nepalese ambassador vowed to make efforts to boost mutual trade ties, saying that time was ripe to further strengthen mutual trade ties. She said that both the countries were enjoying cordial trade relations. She also pledged full support to Sialkot exporters to ensure the easy access of Pakistan business community to international Nepalese trade markets.

Sewa Lamsal agreed with surgical exporters’ proposal regarding the regular exchange of updated trade information and delegations to enhance the trade ties.

She said that there were bright opportunities of setting up joint ventures with Sialkot-Pakistan business community in different trade fields, as the several Nepalese companies were showing keen interest, in this regard.

Pakistan Surgical Industry’s Leader Muhammad Jehangir Bajwa and Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal jointly presided over the meeting.

Bajwa said that Sialkot-made surgical instruments could find a good market in Nepal. The main hurdle was lack of direct link between business communities of both countries. He added that most of the European countries including the US, Germany, Italy, France etc import surgical instruments from Pakistan for re-sale purposes.

Bajwa added that Sialkot exporters have a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Nepal by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional export products. For improving bilateral trade, Sialkot exporters suggested that exchange of trade delegations and one-to-one meetings of businessmen of both sides be arranged.

Khalilur Rehman said that Nepal should also focus on the direct import of the Sialkot-made surgical instruments direct from Pakistan instead of purchasing these surgical instruments from European countries on very high prices.

Earlier, the envoy also visited the several leading surgical instruments manufacturing units in Sialkot here today. She took keen interest in production processes of surgical instruments.

