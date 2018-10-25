Share:

KUBINKA, Russia - The number of countries participating in the International Army Games has doubled since 2015, when the first games took place, Lt. Gen. Ivan Buvaltsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Combat Training Directorate, said on Wednesday, specifying that this year a total of 32 states took part in the event.

“Since the beginning of the first games held in 2015, the number of participating countries has doubled, [number of] teams quadrupled, attendance tripled, and the television audience has reached 70 million people,” Buvaltsev said, addressing more than a hundred representatives of 24 states’ defense ministries, who gathered at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center.

The number of contests has increased to 28 this year from 13 three years ago, while the number of teams went up to 189 from 43, the official said, adding that 11 out of 28 contests were held outside Russia in 2018.

“The popularity of games continues to grow, their geography is expanding. Without any exaggeration, the International Army Games have become an international event,” Buvaltsev added.

The Swiss team intends to come to Russia in August 2019 for the first time to participate in the new rescuers’ contest, Buvaltsev said.

“The Emergency Area is a new contest for the best rescue formation. Previously, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan and Switzerland expressed their readiness to participate in the competition,” he said, adding that the main part of the competition would be held on August 10-15 near the cities of Mozhaisk and Sergiev Posad in Moscow region.

Along with military units, civilian rescuers can also participate in the competition, he added.

It is planned to conduct International Army Games in 11 countries next year, Buvaltsev said, adding that India, Pakistan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan may host the competitions for the first time.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it is assumed that the games would be held in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, China and Mongolia. The games’ program will be expanded from 28 to 31 competitions.