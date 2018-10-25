Share:

LAHORE - For the first time in the parliamentary history of the Punjab Assembly, budget debate concluded on Wednesday sans any input by the Opposition which stayed away from the proceedings to protest suspension of six legislators.

Like the last three sittings, treasury continued the House proceedings while the Opposition staged a sit-in on assembly stairs demanding restoration of all suspended legislators. The protesting legislators chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, and for release of Shehbaz Sharif. Rejecting the 12-member committee constituted for identifying legislators responsible for damaging public property during proceedings on the first day of budget session, the Opposition demanded equal representation in the probe body.

The House formed another 12-member committee headed by Law Minister Raja Basharat to probe delay in completion of development projects introduced by PML-Q regime.

The proceedings started two hours and 30 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Ch Parvez Elahi raised the issue of inordinate delay in completion of projects launched during PML-Q regime. He said Shehbaz regime slowed down pace of work on projects of public interest like Murree Saaf Pani, Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology and Mayo Hospital Surgical Tower. He said that there was need of probing reasons causing increase in cost of completed and ongoing projects launched during Shehbaz regime. On the recommendation of law minister, the chair constituted the committee comprising legislators from the PTI and PML-Q. The members include Ch Zaheeruddin, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Asif Nakai, Nazir Chohan, Ch Sajid Mehmood, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Khadija Umer, Zainab Umer, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Shafiq and Lehrasab Satti.

The Opposition continued protest outside the PA, demanding restoration of six suspended legislators from the PML-N. The Opposition rejected the committee formed to probe unpleasant incident in the House on the start of budget session.

Addressing outside the PA, Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz said that inclusion of only two members of the Opposition in 12-member committee was a big joke. Rejecting the committee, he demanded equal representation of the Opposition. He said the chair was responsible for violation of tradition of opening budget debate by the opposition leader. Praising National Assembly Speaker Assad Qaiser for upholding the parliamentary tradition, he accused Ch Parvez Elahi of lying and bulldozing the Opposition. He said Ch Parvez Elahi had stolen 12 votes in election for the speaker. He accused the chair of siding with the government and using indecent words for female legislators. He demanded finalization of ToRs for the commission probing alleged rigging in general elections. He said increase in rate of fares and depriving the farmers of subsidy was big injustice. Hamza said unprecedented price hike had made life of the common man miserable. He said those boasting about breaking the begging bowl were now looking towards IMF for the relief. The Opposition leader said that the nation and his party were ready to play due role. He said PML-N was not in a hurry to bring no-trust move as it was enjoying its role as the Opposition. In presence of Fawad Chaudhry and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, he said, Imran needed no enemies from the outside.

Concluding debate on budget, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said it was a pity that the PML-N neither gave good governance nor proved a good Opposition. He said there was no issue of focusing specific areas as the government believed in giving due attention to whole of the province. He said new local government system would bring revolutionary changes at the grass-root level. Jawan Bakht said social sector would be the focus of the present regime. He promised interest-free loans for the growers. He said health insurance scheme would be extended to whole of the province. He promised incorporating proposals of legislators in the budget.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 11am.