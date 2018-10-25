Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan is close to eradicating the polio disease from the country as the country has made progress from 306 cases in 2014 to only six cases this year so far. This was revealed by Rotary Ambassador for Polio and PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari who celebrated the World Polio Day at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio and inoculated children with two drops of the polio vaccine and met people responsible for managing the polio programme in Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that World Polio Day is celebrated on the 24th of October every year and Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries in the world which are still polio endemic but great progress has been made with historically low cases in Pakistan in 2017.

“Pakistan has come a long way in polio eradication, from 306 cases in 2014 to 6 cases this year, this shows vaccines work and that we are close to eradicating polio from this country,” she said.

The daughter of former President Asif Zardari said that it was the dream of her mother- Benazir Bhutto- to see a polio free country and they would make sure that dream becomes a reality.

She thanked the staffers at the EOC and said that it was their efforts that have brought the country to the brink of polio eradication.

“No child should have to suffer from a vaccine preventable disease, I appeal to all parents to vaccinate their children with two drops of the polio vaccine every time they are offered,” she said.

She also thanked the women working at the frontline of this programme as their efforts and sacrifices have brought us success and without them nothing was possible.

EOC Advisor Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Chairman of the National Polio Plus Committee, Pakistan, for Rotary International Aziz Memon, Chief of Field Office UNICEF Sindh, Cristina Brugiolo, Technical Focal Person National EOC Dr. Altaf Bossan and team leads from WHO and UNICEF also attended the event.

During the ceremony Aseefa also gave presents to children and conversed with their families followed by a cake cutting ceremony to mark world polio day. Meanwhile, in her tweet, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that On #WorldPolioDay we recommit ourselves to the eradication of polio in Pakistan. We must protect every child from this crippling disease. It was the dream of my mother Shaheed Mohtarma #BenazirBhutto to see a polio free Pakistan & it has become my mission to make her dream a reality.