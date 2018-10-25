Share:

ISLAMABAD - For well over half a century, Pakistan has been making remarkable contributions to the UN peacekeeping missions across the world for sustainable peace and has gained a special place in the United Nations.

This has largely been possible because of the commitment Pakistan’s armed forces attached to the international cause for a better world by upholding the policy guidelines set by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Since then Pakistan Armed Forces had remained in the forefront whenever the UN sought country’s help in its peacekeeping missions, regardless of the gravity of conflict and social conditions at the place of need.

In the course of these missions as many as 156 Pakistani peacekeepers lost their lives but successfully achieved the set out goals.

By offering such incredible sacrifices, Pakistan Armed Forces have earned great respect in the eyes of United Nations for its credible role in establishing sustainable world peace that has made Pakistan the third highest contributor to the UN peacekeeping missions today.

Extending Pakistan Armed Forces best wishes to the United Nations on its 73rd UN Day, director general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj General Asif Ghafoor, said that Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops in 46 UN Missions in 28 countries so far.

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces also pay tribute to its 156 peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for global peace.

Since 1960, around 200,000 troops from Pakistan have served the UN in peacekeeping missions; 5,400 are actively volunteering at the moment in 9 missions – eight in Africa and one in Cyprus.

Previously, Pakistan has served in the UN flagship programme at various places including UN Security Force in New Guinea, UN Transition Assistance Group in Namibia, UN Iraq-Kuwait Observation Mission, Haiti, Cambodia, Bosnia, Somalia, Rwanda, Angola, Eastern Slavonia, Sierra Leone.

Pakistan had for the first time participated in the UN peacekeeping force in Congo in 1960 by providing logistic support under Lt-Col Naseer, the first Pakistani officer commanding an ordnance company in United Nations, during movement of troops to and from Congo and inland movement of the United Nation troops.

Pakistan Army Ordnance Corps and Pakistan Army Supply Corps (ASC) organised the whole operation. It continued uninterrupted from 1960 to 1964 with four Independent Army Supply and Ordnance Corps companies, each consisting of about 100 personnel each.

The movement control entailed move through sea, air, rail, river and road transport.

A systematic organisation was created to ensure foolproof administrative arrangements for transportation of troops, weapons, equipment, stores and rations throughout Congo in unfriendly environments by the Pakistani Ordnance troops.

According to Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan has been a leader for over five decades in UN peacekeeping, both as a troop contributing country and as an important voice in normative and reform processes at the UN in this area.

“Pakistan is proud to have contributed to the success of several UN peacekeeping missions. Its role in this critical UN enterprise is one reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to upholding and preserving international peace and stability,” she underlined.

There is recognition at the UN headquarters that Pakistani troops are highly experienced in peacekeeping; they are well equipped and well poised.

In the words of Sierra Leone’s Military Advisor Col Albert Jusu, who in an encounter with his Pakistani counterparts, expressed gratitude saying: “We have left Pakistan’s flag on the schools that you guys built so that we always remember how Pakistan helped us rebuild our country”.

Pakistani soldiers have the kind of mindset that is needed to stabilise and rebuild.

Besides building schools and bridges, Pakistanis have also delivered healthcare.

Major-General Salihu Zaway Uba, UNMIL Force Commander, told the Security Council: “The Pakistani Medical Unit has been providing medical level-2 services to all of the UN personnel and ensuring the stable health of UNMIL personnel.”

Pakistan remains committed to the global peace and stability and has renewed this commitment to the United Nations peacekeeping operations during the visit of Under-Secretary General (USG) for UN Department for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix in May this year.

In his recent interaction with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, he appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to UN Peacekeeping missions.

In a video-recorded message released by the ISPR, the UN official said that his visit “was an opportunity to pay tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who lost their lives serving the UN”.

“We also would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to all Pakistani peacekeepers currently serving in our missions and as well as their families. All of them are paying a price for that and we are extremely grateful,” he added.

The official said: “Pakistan Army and armed forces’ contribution to our mission is really making a difference and we think it’s an outstanding contribution to the cause of peace and stability in the world”.