Islamabad - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation Wednesday evening, said the premier had made hollow claims of neither begging nor asking for loans from others.

“The person who has been claiming that he will neither beg nor ask for loan from anyone is now not only roaming around the world with the begging bowl in his hand but also going from one country to another and one institution to another asking for loan and no one is ready to believe him. Now Imran Khan is making tall claims about loan package from Saudi Arabia but he has not told the nation what conditions Riyadh has imposed upon Islamabad to acquire this loan,” Khokhar said

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said Imran should attend the Parliament session and tell whether he had sold national asset of Reqodic to get this loan or what else he had promised to the lender. Imran had also claimed that Pakistan will play a role of mediator in Yemen conflict but had he read the resolution passed on the issue by the parliament, Senator Khokhar asked. Senator Khokhar demanded of Imran to clarify before the parliament about the mediatory role he had claimed to play. Spokesman to PPP chairman said that due to fall in rupee value against dollar, the nation will have to face more burden of debts.

“No one is asking for NRO from Imran Khan,” claimed Senator Khokhar.

“Imran should dismount from the container as people do not trust the person who has increased power tariff just today. Imran should first make southern Punjab province and then make a claim of constructing five million houses,” the PPP senator concluded.