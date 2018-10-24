Share:

LAHORE-On this past episode of RAW, Roman Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship because of his old nemesis. The power house of The Shield went to the ring and addressed the WWE universe that he wants to be a fighting champion but he won’t be able to carry on because he had been living with leukemia for 11 years and now it’s back. And because it came back he can no longer fulfill his role as a fighting champion.

The champion was diagnosed with this deadly disease at the age of 22. While addressing the audience, the roman emperor made it clear that this was not some kind of a retirement speech and he will spear his way out of it again. He said, “After I am done beating Leukemia once again, I am coming back home so you are going to see me very soon”.

The WWE superstars were deeply moved after hearing this tragic news but they along with the WWE Universe showed great love and respect towards this warrior. At the end of the night, they all had a common voice and it was“Thank You Roman!”.

Roman Reigns was scheduled in a triple threat title match against Braun Strowman and the former champion, Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. The event will take place on November 2, 2018 at King Saud University Stadium, Saudi Arabia. However, after relinquishing the world title, the monster among men Braun Strowman and the beast Brock Lesnar will square off against each other for the vacant WWE Universal Championship.