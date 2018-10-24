Share:

We already know that gases are dangerous in our lives, if we use them carefully means they are not dangerous for us. However, we need to change our old gas cylinder because our old gas cylinder became old and their walls deluged. Because in the gas cylinder, gases meander due to the meandering gas wall became deluged. And it doesn’t give guaranty that when it will be a blast. In Shapuk there was a gas cylinder blast, due to blast, 14 humans died and still two are injured very badly. Their gas cylinder became old and they did not change it. And I suggest all that if you have an old gas cylinder kindly change your old gas cylinder into new and don’t keep the gas cylinder under the sun because it gets warm inside can be blasted chance.

MAQSOOD MUNEEB,

Singanisar, October 14.