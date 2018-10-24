Share:

PARIS:- Robbers snatched 40 gowns fit for beauty queens during a break-in overnight at the headquarters of the Miss France organising committee, the pageant’s 86-year-old grande dame told AFP on Wednesday. Genevieve de Fontenay, who organised the contest for over half a century until 2010, said she was heartbroken over the theft of the dresses worn during the national finals. They include the figure-hugging white number worn by its first-ever African-born winner, Sonia Rolland, in 2000.