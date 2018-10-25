Share:

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was supported by the United States, official IRNA news agency reported.

“I don’t think a country could have the courage to do such a crime without the support of the United States,” Rouhani said in the cabinet meeting.

“They (Saudis) do such a crime with a reliance on a superpower which supports them and does not let the international courts decide on any measures against them,” he added. Meawhile, Rouhani urged the Turkish government to continue “impartial and precise investigations to unearth the fact for the world opinion.”

The Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and critic of the Saudi crown prince, was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.