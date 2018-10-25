Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday held its October 4 order in abeyance regarding eviction of illegal occupants from government-owned land, including Pakistan Quarters Karachi.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel took up the matter for hearing.

Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan informed the bench that mafia of land grabbers had opened fire during the eviction operation due to which the administration faced severe resistance in the area.

He further informed the bench that in order to avoid life and infrastructural loss an application was filed.

Additional Attorney General Syed Nayyar Hassan Rizvi appeared before the bench and requested the court to grant a three months time for resolution of the matter as the negotiations were being carried out with the illegal occupants.

He further informed the bench that there were at least 268 government-owned residences in Pakistan Quarters.

The bench, however, granted two months time for resolution of the matter.

On October 4, the top court had directed Sindh’s Inspector General of Police and Director General Rangers to provide the adequate manpower and support to the housing department of Sindh in order to evict illegal occupants from the government owned housing.

“Besides any dues outstanding against the occupants shall be recovered by the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues after serving notices to them, in accordance with Rule 11(9)(a)(c) of the Accommodation Allocation Rules,2002,” the top court had ruled.

It further ruled, “the matter must be dealt with expeditiously and a report be submitted to this Court within one month positively.”

The ruling was issued on an application wherein it was stated that 4268 residences were in illegal occupation. It was further pointed out that occupants were not paying the dues for occupation and most of them were pensioners.

The application had further stated that on account of the particular situation of Karachi it was impossible for the Housing Ministry to obtain physical possession of the government-owned houses and in this regard police aid was required.