ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned chief secretaries of the four provinces in-person in a case pertaining to the water consumption by mineral water companies.

Hearing a suo motu notice, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also rejected the report submitted by the advocate general Punjab regarding taxes imposed on bottled water companies.

Advocate General Punjab, while submitting report, stated that the Punjab government had divided the use of water in three categories to extract water from areas facing water scarcity, mineral water companies have to pay Rs0.75 per liter whereas in areas where there is no shortage of water, the companies are required to pay Rs0.15 per liter.

To this, the chief justice while expressing displeasure, remarked, "It seems that authorities have put the donkey into the well, it would rather be better not to take any money at all.”

Mineral water companies were themselves willing to pay Rs0.50 to 0.75, so what the government was adding in it, Justice Nisar maintained.

Justice Nisar noted that the Nestle company sold off billions of rupees worth of water by acquiring a six acre land in Sheikhupura and the government was imposing just Rs0.75 per liter tax on them.

Mineral water companies are themselves quoting Rs0.50-0.75, these rates are not acceptable; there is no justification for charging such a meagre amount, the top judge remarked.

He also lamented that the country was drying up but no government representative was seen at the conference held on water scarcity, organised by the Supreme Court recently.

Subsequently, while summoning all chief secretaries of the four provinces, the bench ordered a forensic audit of mineral water companies with a report to be submitted on a weekly basis in the court.

The court summoned chief secretary Punjab and secretary local government on Monday. The court also summoned chief secretaries of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, and ordered the Sindh chief secretary to appear before the Karachi registry.