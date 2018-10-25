Share:

ISLAMABAD - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will once again be produced in the upcoming National Assembly on production orders, where he might deliver a speech on the country’s current financial crisis and his ordeal in the NAB trial.

The speaker office will complete the process for issuing the ‘production order’ in two days to make sure the presence of opposition leader in the upcoming National Assembly session, parliamentary sources told The Nation.

On Wednesday, the PML-N lawmakers, including former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed and Tahir Aurangzeb submitted an application in the National Assembly Secretariat for the production order of Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

They mentioned in the application to issue production order of opposition leader for upcoming National Assembly session starting from October 29.

The NA secretariat has started work on the application to issue ‘production order’ and speaker National Assembly will give final touches on his return from abroad, parliamentary sources said.

PML-N sources said the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif might once again deliver a fiery speech on different issues.

Shehbaz is currently in the NAB custody in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

Under the production order from the National Assembly speaker, opposition leader was brought to the house in the one day’s previous session.

The National Assembly session, starting from Monday (29th October), will continue around two weeks. Sharif will be produced in every sitting of the proceedings of the lower house till the session prorogued.

Shehbaz was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog from NAB Lahore office.

The arrest of opposition leader triggered a strong reaction, as even PPP condemned the move terming it political victimisation.

Now, the opposition has also planned to call All Parties Conference (APC) in this campaign to evolve a joint strategy.