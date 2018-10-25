Share:

LAHORE : Secretary Environment on Wednesday assured traders of his full support regarding environmental standards. A delegation of Township Industrial Estate has held a consultative meeting with Environment Protection Department (EPD) Secretary Zafar Nasarullah to discuss the recent closure of many industrial units due to smog measures. Township Industrial Estate Chairman Dr Shafique Ahmad led the delegation and asked EPD Secretary to show flexibility in giving deadlines for installation of water and smoke treatment plants at different industrial units. Dr Shafique said that industry is ready to implement the laws which are devised by EPD for better environment. He said that industrial units has showed compliance with guidelines given by department; however, as water treatment plants take time to install and they also need data to verify the quality of water in their industrial units, the environment department should give enough time for all the procedure.

Upon this, EPD secretary said that industry owners and their representatives can put forward their proposals about the compliance to environmental standards till November 10 and every case will be judged on its individual merits for extension or flexibility of deadline to install water and smoke treatment equipment.