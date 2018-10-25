Share:

GUJRAT - Students from different departments of the University of Gujrat (UoG) got the hang of freelancing by utilizing their soft skills to earn a lucrative income during a seminar at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day.

The daylong seminar titled "Freelancing and Career Counselling" was organised by the software engineering society of the UoG.

The activities were presided over by Director ORIC Dr Mudassar Iqbal with the noted freelancer Abdul Rehman as the keynote speaker. Among the guests of honour were faculty members from software engineering, computer science and Information Technology departments Dr Fayyaz, Saqib Rasool, Mubashhar Hussain and Najeebur Rehman. Coordinator Software Engineering Society Muhammad Adil was in the host's chair.

The students showed a keen interest in knowing how their skills and abilities can be put to maximum utilization in their freelancing online ventures. In the US alone, there are about 57.3 million people who rely on freelancing as their source of income.

Dr Mudassar Iqbal expressed the hope that freelancing awareness campaigns will go a long way in boosting the country's economy. Outsourcing of software development and solutions is fast becoming one of the most lucrative sectors of job industry.

"The youth are the builders of the country's future. They must be provided with ample opportunities to adequately equip themselves with the knowledge and skills to face all the challenges when they enter practical life. It's a national service and the University of Gujrat is just doing that," Dr Mudassar Iqbal said. Freelancing expert Abdul Rehman conducted the training of the students and discussed the advantages of working from home as freelancer while faculty members Saqib Rasool and Muhammad Adeel during a career-counselling session highlighted the significance of team work and how we can utilize our skills and abilities to serve the community. Pakistan ranks fourth on the list of top freelancer countries with regard to highest earnings index. Experts forecast that the industry would be worth more than $2.5 trillion by 2025.