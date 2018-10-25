Share:

MOSCOW - Washington’s intention to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) is tantamount to starting a new arms race, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

“This is an extremely dangerous attempt. It is actually a declaration of an intention to get involved in an arms race and increase the potential of armaments,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing.

“Amid such statements, we of course have first of all to think about our national interests and national security,” he added.

Also on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed the situation around the possible US withdrawal from the INF Treaty in a phone conversation.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Washington would pull out of the INF Treaty on account of Russia’s alleged breach of the agreement.

The treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. The deal marked the first-ever pact reached by Washington and Moscow on nuclear disarmament and a major step forward in restricting the arms race.

Nato does not want new nuclear arms race

AFP adds: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday he did not see the alliance’s member states deploying more nuclear weapons in Europe in response to a new Russian missile programme.

“We don’t want a new Cold War,” the alliance’s secretary general told reporters. “We don’t want a new arms race. “And I don’t foresee that (NATO) allies will deploy more nuclear weapons in Europe as a response to the new Russian missile,” he added.

“But I see a need - and that is what is going on in NATO - a need to assess the implications of the new Russian missile for our security.”

Stoltenberg was speaking after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to build up the US nuclear arsenal in response to Russia’s SSC-8 missile programme (known in Russia as the 9M729).

Already Saturday, Trump had announced the US was pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), arguing that Moscow’s deployment of Novator 9M729 missiles violated the 1987 accord.

On Monday, the European Commission urged Washington and Moscow to keep talking to preserve the treaty - and Stoltenberg acknowledged that Trump’s decision did not have unanimous support among his NATO allies. But he added: “Russia has now admitted that they are developing and fielding a new missile, the SSC-8. So the problem, the threat, the challenge, is Russian behaviour... “We cannot have a Treaty between two parties that is only respected by one of them. Russia needed to comply in a transparent, viable way,” he said.

NATO ambassadors would meet to discuss the implications of the Russian missile programme, said Stoltenberg. They were also trying to organise a meeting between the NATO Council and Russia, he added.

Growing tensions over the nuclear treaty overshadowed a news conference originally scheduled to give details of NATO’s Trident Juncture military exercise in Norway, its largest since the end of the Cold War.

Russia had been invited to observe the exercise “as long as they behave professionally and avoid dangerous situations and behaviour”, said Stoltenberg.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it has violated the INF Treaty, arguing that in fact it is the United States that has not respected its terms.

Signed in 1987 by US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, it bans missiles that can travel distances of between 310 and 3,400 miles (500 and 5,500 kilometres).