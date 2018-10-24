Share:

MUMBAI:- An Indonesian woman gave birth on an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta that had to be diverted to Mumbai Wednesday, Indian officials said. Flight EY 474 left the emirate for Indonesia’s capital in the early hours of Wednesday but was diverted to India’s commercial hub after the woman went into labour, a Mumbai airport spokesperson told AFP. “The passenger delivered a female child about 40 minutes before landing” in Mumbai, the spokesperson said. The woman, described by the spokesperson as being of Indonesian origin, was taken to a nearby hospital and the flight departed Mumbai around 09:40 a.m. (0410 GMT) to complete its journey to Jakarta.