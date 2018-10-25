Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following 14 weeks of consistent displays that saw the seven teams being taken to the cleaners on a regular basis, Yen Club became the champions of the Leisure Leagues season in Islamabad for the first time ever. Yen Club participated in the Stadium E11 chapter of Season 4 and was by a long mile, the best team on the venue. NWA, meanwhile, finished runners up and could have taken the title bout to the wire had they shown more consistency in the first half of the. Omar Tariq of Yen Club was the standout player of the league. The mercurial forward scored goals for fun but his ability to provide assists on a regular basis really defined his performances of a player who could potentially have a great career ahead of him. On the eve of the ceremony, President Leisure Leagues, Shahzeb Mehmood Trunkwala lauded the efforts of Yen Club and hoped that similar sporting spirit is season in league all over Pakistan.–Staff Reporter