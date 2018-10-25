Share:

MULTAN - Pro-vice chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNS-UAM) Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana has said that polio is a highly dangerous disease for current and coming generations and all-out resources and efforts must be made to protect children from this crippling disease.

He was addressing the participants of a function jointly organised by the varsity and Rotary Club Multan Cantt to mark World Polio Day here on Wednesday.

He urged upon the youth to play an active role in eliminating this crippling virus. He asked them to take part in all activities like awareness creation and vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of a private hospital Salman Mubarak said that polio was one of the most dangerous diseases in the world.

“We need to work together with utmost dedication to prevent our coming generations from disability.

He disclosed that his hospital is organising awareness camps and seminars at different places to contribute to the creation of a healthy society. He declared that his hospital would continue to hold such activities.