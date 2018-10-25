Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network Zong 4G is making significant investments in telecommunications infrastructure across Pakistan. Continuing and increasing the investments in 4G, Zong aims to build 5,000 base stations in the next three years to ensure that Zong 4G’s subscribers enjoy stronger outdoor and indoor coverage across nation.

Since the launch of 3G / 4G services in Pakistan, Zong 4G has been at the forefront of this revolution, continues to be the 4G leader in Pakistan. The company has played an integral role in developing 4G ecosystem and landscape and is continuously working to improve it. The state or art internet of Zong 4G has made a sizable impact on Pakistan’s widely mushroomed telecom sector.

And the circle of this technological innovation has been ever expanding.

From launching the matchless mobile broadband devices (MBBs), smart car devices to offering highly affordable voice and data packages and then ensuring absolute network coverage throughout Pakistan, Zong 4G shines atop the horizons of leading digital innovation by providing unmatched 4G services.

Due to this dominant and leading role of Zong 4G in the telecommunication industry of Pakistan, other verticals of the industry have been given growth impetus. With the introduction of 3G/4G services in Pakistan, many businesses have transformed in the last couple of years. The Internet has transformed the way we shop. Online Shopping portals have helped gain the attention of E-Commerce giants to invest in Pakistan, this will help the local industry to grow.

Services like UBER and Careem would not have been possible without Zong’s Mobile Broadband services. E-Services have transformed the lives of Pakistani citizens and have helped improve and optimize lifestyles. These advancements have impacted lives of millions across the country who maintain their digital lifestyle with Zong 4G

More importantly, Zong 4G has risen to earn the distinguished privilege of being the-one-and-only telecom enterprise that ensures fully-powered cellular and internet coverage in the far-flung and hard-to-access remote areas in addition to the thriving mainstream cities and our 8 million 4G subscribers are a testament of it.