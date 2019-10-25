Share:

MITHI - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday after inaugurating NED University campus in Mithi during a news conference said that PPP government was fully committed to address genuine issues of the desert district.

He said that all the democratic forces of country were set to get rid of the most incompetent rulers, who according to him, had become the great security risks for the fundamental rights of the people, freedom of the speech.

Bilawal said that the ‘selected’ rulers were trying to run the state institutions including courts through the remote control. He said that Imran Khan-led PTI government was more like the fascist government and had crossed all the limits of the political victimisation. He said that PTI rulers had badly destroyed the economy of the country due to which thousands of the people were losing their jobs.

“If the economy was not put on the right track with the wise steps this phenomenon will give rise to the crime in the whole country,” he added and said that again it was the need of the hour to send the ‘selected’ rulers back home as soon as possible. He said that reflections on PS-11 were totally rigged and PPP candidate Jameel Soomro was defeated under mysterious conditions.

He said that PPP would fully support JUI-F during their Azadi March adding PPP leaders and workers would join the protest march at every point during their protest. He came down hard on NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal would have to answer the injustices with the political opponents of ‘imposed’ government. He warned him to mend his ways stop pleasing some people. He said that the opponents of the PPP had never praised the good efforts of PPP in Thar instead were taking no time to malign the image the government by showing the negative side of the desert region.

The PPP chairman said that people of Thar would get maximum facilities both Sindh government and Thar Foundation of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company. He said that they had devotedly worked on Block 2 of Thar Coalfield and successfully completed well before the time and started producing the coal fired electricity. He said that the people of Thar for past many years had been voting the PPP candidates and had rejected those, who were the hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the desert region. He said that more and more projects were being launched.

The PPP chairman also expressed his deep concerns over the serious health issues with former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif asked the government to be sensible and provide the best healthcare facilities to Sharif.

He said that it was the fundamental right of Sharif to be provided with the best healthcare facilities wherever his family members wanted to. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no morality to deal with his political rivals adding he asked him to mend his ways and allow Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif to get the proper treatment as the wishes of the family members keeping in the view the opinions of the doctors, who are treating both jailed leaders.

“God forbids if anything happens with the life of Mr Sharif, Imran Khan and cronies will be held responsible for such criminal acts,” he added and lashed out at rulers for not allowing jailed Maryam Nawaz Sharif to stay with her father in the hospital during the treatment.

“Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Sharif are being treated so cruelly by selected Prime Minister because they both are not accepting him as the elected and true representatives of the masses,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto asked PTI leadership to learn the lesson from past rulers and stop such cruelties on their opponents.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Saeed Ghani, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Qasim Siraj Soomro and other PPP leaders were present during the news conference.