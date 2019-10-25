Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two patients including 18 year old college girl died of dengue fever in teaching hospitals bringing the death toll to 53, sources informed here on Thursday. According to sources, another patient namely Ahsan, 17 year old, died in Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) due to dengue fever. They said the patient was brought to BBH by his family some four days ago where doctors took his blood samples and sent for dengue serology. In the reports, the patient was diagnosed as dengue positive, they said.

Similarly, the 18 year college girl was brought to a teaching hospital from Kallar Syedan’s village Dobairan Kallan five days ago and the doctors admitted her for medical treatment, sources said. A dengue serology conducted by the doctors found the patient as dengue positive, sources said adding that the girl could not survive and died. A senior doctor has confirmed the death of two patients because of dengue fever.

Meanwhile, an evening meeting held in Deputy Commissioner Office here to review the progress of anti dengue teams. The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Muhammad Usman, DC Saifullah Gondal, MPA Farukh Agha, Advisor Dengue Control Program Dr Wasim Akram, ADC (HQs) Saima Younis, ADC (Finance) Maliha Jamal and the assistant commissioners.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary and DC told that a total of 473 dengue suspects are admitted in three allied hospitals out of which 307 are confirmed dengue patients. They expressed their satisfaction over performance of anti dengue teams.