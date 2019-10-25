Share:

LONDON - The 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London are believed to be Chinese nationals, police said on Thursday, as they questioned the driver detained on suspicion of murder. Paramedics and police found the 31 men and eight women’s bodies on Wednesday in a truck container on an industrial estate at Grays, about 20 miles (32 km) east of the British capital. For years, illegal immigrants have attempted to reach Britain stowed away in trucks, often from the European mainland. In the biggest tragedy, 58 Chinese were found dead in a tomato truck in 2000 at the port of Dover. “We read with heavy heart the reports about the death of 39 people in Essex, England,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement, adding further clarification was being sought with police. Essex police said their priority was ensuring dignity for the victims during their inquiry. “Each of the 39 people must undergo a full coroner’s process to establish a cause of death before we move on to attempting to identify each individual within the trailer,” police added in a statement, saying that would be a time-consuming operation. “We might not have all the answers straight away.” Police have identified the truck driver as a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland and have searched three properties there as part of the investigation. A source familiar with the investigation identified the man as Mo Robinson from the Portadown area of the British province.